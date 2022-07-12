National

Bhima Koregaon case | Supreme Court adjourns Varavara Rao’s plea for permanent bail 

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 12, 2022  adjourned to July 19, the hearing on a petition filed by Telugu poet and Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case accused P. Varavara Rao's plea for permanent medical bail plea on the joint request of the lawyers on both sides.

The court extended the interim protection granted formerly to Mr. Rao "till further orders".

Earlier, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta asked the court to extend the interim protection only till July 19, the next day of hearing and not "till further orders". But the apex court did not change the order, giving room for the chance that the case may be adjourned that day also.

