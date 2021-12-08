Bhima Koregaon case: Sudha Bharadwaj to be released on cash bond

Mumbai:

08 December 2021 12:57 IST

National Investigation Agency court lists bail conditions for the release of the human rights lawyer

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday said human rights lawyer and trade unionist Sudha Bharadwaj would be released from Byculla jail on a cash bond of ₹50,000 with one or more sureties in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Special judge D.E. Kothalikar permitted Ms. Bharadwaj, who was present in the court, to submit temporary cash security valid for three months.

On December 1, the Bombay High Court granted her bail and directed the special NIA court to decide her bail conditions on Wednesday.

The central agency moved in appeal against the bail before the Supreme Court which dismissed the appeal on Tuesday.

Citing bail conditions, the NIA court on Wednesday directed Ms. Bharadwaj to not leave Mumbai without the court’s permission and inform the agency and the court about her place of residence, her contact number and those of her relatives.

The conditions included giving the addresses of at least three blood relatives. The NIA court said if there was any change of residential address, the NIA would conduct physical or virtual verification to confirm it.

She was also directed to attend proceedings of the trial, and not make any statement regarding the proceedings to anyone from the media.

Advocate Yug Chaudhry, appearing for Ms. Bharadwaj, told the court that she was a practising lawyer in Chhattisgarh and needed to get back to work for a living and hence should be allowed to travel between Mumbai, Chhattisgarh and Delhi. The court said she could practise in Nagpur.