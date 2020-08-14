Bhima-Koregaon case | NIA summons 2 Delhi varsity teachers

New Delhi

14 August 2020 22:56 IST

Probe on into Bhima-Koregaon case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) summoned two Delhi University teachers regarding the investigation into the 2018 Bhima-Koregaon case.

Prem Kumar Vijayan, who teaches English at the Hindu College in Delhi, and Rakesh Ranjan, another teacher, were asked by the NIA to appear before the agency on Friday.

Earlier, the NIA had arrested Hany Babu M.T, associate professor of Delhi University.

Advertising

Advertising

The case was transferred from the Pune police to the NIA in January. The NIA said in a statement that the probe arose out of a case registered in Pune regarding inciting people and giving provocative speeches during Elgar Parishad, organised by the activists of Kabir Kala Manch at Shaniwarwada, Pune on December 31, 2017 [to mark the 200th year of the Koregaon-Bhima battle], which “promoted enmity between various caste groups and led to violence resulting in loss of life & property and State-wide agitation in Maharashtra”.

The Pune police filed a chargesheet and a supplementary chargesheet in this case on November 15, 2018 and February 21, 2019 respectively.

The NIA took up the investigation on January 24 and in April arrested civil rights campaigner Gautam Navlakha and Dr. Anand Teltumbde, an engineer and IIM graduate who taught at IIT-Kharagpur.

Earlier, in 2018, the Pune police arrested activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Shoma Sen, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Arun Ferreira, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Vernon Gonsalves and Varavara Rao, for their alleged involvement in the Bhima-Koregaon riots.