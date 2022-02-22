Bhima Koregaon accused planned to end Modi Raj, says NIA court

There is prima facie case against the applicants, says NIA court

There is prima facie case against the applicants, says NIA court

Ramesh Gaichor

Sonam Saigal

The National Investigation Agency court has said, “The Bhima Koregaon accused planned to end Modi Raj in a Rajiv Gandhi type incident.”

The court had rejected the bail pleas of Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor, Hany Babu and Jyoti Jagtap on February 14. However, the detailed order was made available on Tuesday.

Special judge DE Kothalikar has referred to a letter dated April 18, 2017 which was allegedly issued by ‘R’ i.e co-accused Rona Wilson to Prakash.

The letter states, “Modi–led Hindu fascist regime is bulldozing its way into the lives of indigenous Adivasis. In spite of big defeats like Bihar and West Bengal, Modi has successfully established BJP govt in more than 15 States. If this pace continues then it would mean immense trouble for the party on all fronts. Greater suppression of dissent and a more brutal form of Mission 2016 (OGH). Com. Kisan and few other senior comrades have proposed concrete steps to end Modiraj. We are thinking along the lines of another Rajiv Gandhi type incident. It sounds suicidal and there is a good chance that we might fall but we feel that the party PB/CC must deliberate over our proposal. Targeting his road shows could be an effective strategy. We collectively believe that survival of the party is supreme to all sacrifices.”

The court noted, “The contents of the aforesaid letter prima facie speaks that the Communist Party of India (M) was bent on ending the ModiRaj i.e. the Modi–led government. Not only this, they were also thinking to go for another incident like the death of Mr. Rajiv Gandhi, by targeting the road shows of Mr. Modi. Special public prosecutor has submitted that everyone knows about the manner in which the death of late Rajiv Gandhi had taken place. If these allegations are taken into consideration in proper perspective in that case there will be no hesitation to prima facie conclude that there is prima facie case against the applicants that they have done an act with intent to threaten or likely to threaten the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India and with intent to strike terror in a section of the people in India by other means to likely to cause death of, or injuries to, any person or persons.”

The order read, “From the aforesaid letters and documents placed on record, prima facie it can be gathered that the applicants along with other members of the banned organisation hatched a serious conspiracy to create unrest in the entire country and to overpower the government, politically.”