Bheem Army calls for stir at Jantar Mantar

Bheem Army Ekta Mission (BAEM), a Saharanpur-based outfit of Dalit youths, has called for a massive and peaceful protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi against atrocities on Dalits in Saharanpur on May 21. BAEM, which the Uttar Pradesh police alleged was behind violent protests against attacks on Dalits in the Shabbirpur village by the Thakur community on May 5, has also asked Dalits to register a “peaceful protest” by submitting resolutions to the President and the Prime Minister against Dalit atrocities before May 21.

Saharanpur remains tense after a Thakur youth was killed and over 56 houses belonging to Dalits were burnt in Shabbirpur when Dalits protested against a procession by Thakurs on May 5.

The District Magistrate of Saharanpur NP Singh, however, said that the members of the outfit were behind incidents of violence when their request to organise a mahapanchayt in Gandhi park to demand compensation and relief for those affected in Shabbirpur clashes, was turned down by the local administration.