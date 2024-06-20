ADVERTISEMENT

Bhartruhari Mahtab appointed pro tem Speaker of Lok Sabha

Published - June 20, 2024 08:49 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Bhartruhari Mahtab speaks in the Lok Sabha. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Seven-term parliamentarian Bhartruhari Mahtab was on June 20 appointed pro tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

He said Mr. Mahtab, a BJP member from Cuttack, was appointed as pro tem Speaker by President Droupadi Murmu under Article 95(1) of the Constitution to perform the duties of the Lok Sabha presiding officer till the election of the Speaker.

The newly elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha will make oath or affirmation before the pro-tem Speaker, who will be assisted by a panel of chairpersons comprising Congress leader K. Suresh, DMK leader T. R. Baalu, BJP members Radha Mohan Singh and Faggan Singh Kulaste and TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadyay.

BJP fields Bhartruhari Mahtab as its candidate from the Cuttack Lok Sabha seat

Mr. Mathab quit the BJD ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to join the BJP.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on June 24. The newly elected members will take oath/affirmation on June 24-25.

The election of the Speaker is scheduled to take place on June 26.

