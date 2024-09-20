ADVERTISEMENT

BharatPe fraud case: EOW arrests Ashneer Grover's family member

Updated - September 20, 2024 05:03 pm IST - New Delhi

Deepak Gupta was named in the FIR which was registered against Ashneer Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain and their family member in May 2023

PTI

Ashneer Grover. File Picture

Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested a family member of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds with the fintech company, police officials said on Friday, September 20, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Deepak Gupta, who is a brother-in-law of Mr. Grover, was arrested on Friday,” they said.

“Mr. Gupta was named in the FIR which was registered against Mr. Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain and their family member in May 2023 in the ₹81-crore fraud case,” an officer said, adding that Mr. Gupta is being interrogated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gupta’s arrest is the second arrest in this case so far,” officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In August this year, the EOW arrested Amit Kumar Bansal, who allegedly was one of the members of the non-existing firms that had received payments of ₹72 crore from the then directors of BharatPe between 2019 and 2021.

BharatPe has accused Mr. Grover and his family of causing losses to the firm to the tune of about ₹81.3 crore through illegitimate payments to bogus human-resource consultants, inflated and undue payments through pass-through vendors connected to the accused, sham transactions in input-tax credit and payment of penalty to Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities, illegal payments to travel agencies, forged invoices and destruction of evidence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US