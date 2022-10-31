Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh to step up protests against Centre’s policies

RSS-backed trade union urges Centre to stop privatisation of PSUs and regularise workers on contract in such establishments

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-backed trade union, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), has decided to step-up agitation against the Narendra Modi government’s policies. Urging the Centre to stop the privatisation of Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) and to regularise the workers on contract in such establishments, the BMS will hold a protest rally on November 17. Talking to reporters here on Monday, BMS’ national secretary Girish Chandra Arya said thousands of workers will participate in the rally against corporatisation, asset monetisation, and strategic sale of PSUs.

Mr. Arya said the BMS believes that PSUs are the most valuable national assets as they were set up in the country with a vision for growth and development of the economy, and to address unemployment. He warned the Centre against following the advice of “Harvard-educated” economists. “The Government’s privatisation policy will harm the economic sovereignty, employment potential and the main economic growth,” he said, asking the Centre to rethink the decision to privatise PSUs on a rational basis. He said PSUs were established with the people’s money and should never be handed over to private players; rather, they should be revived by diversifying their products and by adopting the latest technological methods with financial support of the government.

The BMS leader alleged that the Centre was resorting to “indiscriminate corporatisation in Railways, Defence, Ports, Postal, Coins and Currency”, and also formulating the “Coal blocks’ commercialisation policy”, placing employees under tremendous stress. Mr. Arya added that though the BMS did not doubt the intention of the government, it [the government] should consult all stakeholders before taking steps to privatise PSUs.