Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh plans agitation against PSUs’ disinvestment

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) affiliated to the RSS has announced a phase-wide agitation from March 15 to November 11 against the proposed disinvestment programme of the public sector units (PSUs) by the Union government.
The decision was taken at a two-day meeting of the BMS’ PSUs Coordination Committee in Hyderabad that ended on Friday. The meeting came 10 days after the deliberations of the BMS National Executive in Chennai on Budget 2021 “in the context of the onslaught of the government” against the central PSUs.
In the meeting in Hyderabad attended by BMS president HJ Pandya, general secretary Binoy Kumar Sinha and organising secretary B Surendran, a consensus emerged that the BMS should strongly oppose the policies of the Centre on disinvestment, privatisation and monetisation. The Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) has also criticised the disinvestment programme first articulated in the Budget.
The agitation programmes in the first phase will include industry-wise seminars from March 15 to April 14 followed by unit-level workshops in May and a mass awareness campaign between June 14 to June 20.
The fourth phase will see unit level mass demonstrations on July 15 followed by State-level conventions between September 20 and 30. The sixth and final phase will be on November 23 when the BMS will hold demonstrations at all corporate offices of all the PSUs.
