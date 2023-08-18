Bharatiya Kisan Sangh opposes PPP model in ICAR

August 18, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

The provision of private-public participation (PPP) in research by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) should be cancelled, said Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an offshoot of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“ICAR has announced to conduct research in PPP mode even when senior scientists of the organisation are engaged in research work for years. With such proposals, the scientists who have been working for a long time with the government are feeling uncomfortable, insecure and helpless,” said the BKS.

The right-wing farmer organisation added that due to the provision of participation of private agencies in the research of ICAR, all research would go to big corporate houses and be in favour of industries, and the result would be adverse for farmers.

“The BKS hence demands that the government intervene and give sufficient funds to ICAR for research, so that the work of scientific research can be successfully completed and expected results can be provided to the farmers. Then there will be no need for private participation,” said Mohini Mohan Mishra, General Secretary of BKS.

The BKS also demand that government allocate 3% of the GDP to agricultural research in the interest of farmers.

