Bharat Stage VI norms for quadricycles likely

The government has proposed to make Bharat Stage (BS) VI emission norms mandatory for quadricycles from April 1, 2020 and has invited comments from stakeholders in the next 30 days.
In 2016, the government announced that it will skip BS V norms altogether and move from BS IV to BS VI by 2020.
The Supreme Court, too, banned the sale and registration of motor vehicles conforming to the emission standard Bharat Stage IV in the entire country from April 1, 2020.
The proposed emission limits are in line with Euro 5 mass emission limits which will be applicable from January 1, 2020 in Europe.
Different stages
The Bharat Stage are standards instituted by the government to regulate emission of air pollutants from motor vehicles.
As the stage goes up, the control on emissions become stricter.
In April this year, Bajaj Auto launched India’s first quadricycle Qute.
