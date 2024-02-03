Bharat Ratna for Advani | PM Modi leads in congratulating senior BJP leader

February 03, 2024 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on February 3 that BJP stalwart and former deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award.

The Prime Miniter said he is very happy to share that Advani (96) will be conferred the honour.

Mr. Modi spoke to the BJP’s longest serving president, who is credited with crafting the party’s rise through the 90s when it came to power for the first time as the head of coalition governments under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and congratulated him.

Mr. Advani’s parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary and full of rich insights, Mr. Modi said.

Here are the reactions from leaders

Emotional moment for me, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modiin X handle said “I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights.”

“Advani Ji’s decades-long service in public life has been marked by an unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity, setting an exemplary standard in political ethics. He has made unparalleled efforts towards furthering national unity and cultural resurgence,” he said.

“The conferring of the Bharat Ratna on him is a very emotional moment for me. I will always consider it my privilege that I got countless opportunities to interact with him and learn from him,” he said.

Senior BJP leader Advani served India lifelong selflessly, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the decision to award Bharat Ratna to BJP veteran L K Advani and said he has served the country and the countrymen selflessly throughout his life.

In a post on ‘X’ in Hindi, Mr. Shah also said that holding various constitutional responsibilities like the office of the Deputy prime minister, Advani did unprecedented work for the security, unity and integrity of the country with his strong leadership.

“Extremely happy with the announcement of awarding ‘Bharat Ratna’ to our senior leader and former Deputy Prime Minister of the country, respected Shri Lal Krishna Advani. Advani ji has been dedicated to serving the country and his countrymen selflessly throughout his life,” Mr. Shah said.

The Home Minister said Advani is known as the politician who set the standards of authenticity in Indian politics and in his long public life, fought tirelessly for the issues related to the country, culture and people.

“His immense contribution towards the party and ideology cannot be summed up in words. The decision of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to honour him with ‘Bharat Ratna’ is also an honour for crores of countrymen,” he said.

The Prime Minister has announced that Advani will be conferred Bharat Ratna. Modi also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour.

Advani strengthens country and democracy, says Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh thanked PM Modi and said that Advani Ji has strengthened the country and democracy through his parliamentary and administrative abilities.”The decision to award Bharat Ratna to the revered Lal Krishna Advani ji, an inspiration to all of us and a senior leader of the country, has brought great joy and happiness. He is a symbol of purity, dedication and determination in politics. The significant contribution that Advani ji has made to the country’s development and nation-building in various roles during his long public life is unforgettable and inspiring. He has also played an important role in keeping the unity and integrity of India intact. As a national leader, he has strengthened the country and democracy through his scholarship, parliamentary and administrative abilities. It is a matter of joy for every Indian to receive the honor of Bharat Ratna. I thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji for this decision and congratulate Advaniji,” Mr. Singh wrote on X.

Recognition of his enormous contribution to national development, says Jaishankar

The decision to confer the Bharat Ratna on BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister L K Advani is a recognition of his enormous contribution to India’s national development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

Mr. Jaishankar’s comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Advani will be conferred with the highest civilian award of the nation.

“The conferment of Bharat Ratna on Shri L.K. Advani ji is a recognition of his enormous contribution to our national development,” Mr. Jaishankar said in a post on ‘X’.

“Over the years, in many ways he has shaped key moments in the evolution of Bharat. His leadership in Government and role in public life have been inspirational,” he said.

His guidance led to resolution of Ram Temple issue, says MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hailed the Union government’s decision on Saturday to confer the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, to BJP stalwart LK Advani, saying his guidance led to the peaceful resolution of the Ram Temple issue.

Mr. Yadav also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who earlier in the day announced that Advani (96) would be bestowed with the Bharat Ratna.

“This is a matter of happiness. We have seen him working in various capacities. We thank Modiji. We know the various stages of Advaniji’s life. During the Emergency, he was a fighter for democracy,” Mr. Yadav said.

The entire country was behind Mr. Advani during the Ram Temple movement (in the early 1990s) and “it was his guidance that led to the peaceful resolution of the issue through a decision of the Supreme Court”, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister asserted.

Advani has lived a clean life which is an inspiration for people, Mr. Yadav added.

Fadnavis hails decision to give Bharat Ratna to ‘iron man’ Advani

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed the decision to confer the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, on BJP stalwart LK Advani.

Mr. Advani is an “iron man” who served the country as Home Minister and also played a stellar role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Fadnavis said in a statement.

His public life of more than six decades is without a blemish, Mr. Fadnavis asserted.

He contributed greatly towards India’s development, says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar expressed happiness over the Centre’s decision to confer Bharat Ratna on BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister L K Advani and said he has contributed significantly towards the development of the nation.

Mr. Pawar told reporters here that he and Mr. Advani subscribe to different political ideologies, but the BJP leader was a good parliamentarian and Union Minister.

In a tweet, Mr. Pawar also said he was glad that Mr. Advani would be conferred Bharat Ratna. Advani has made immense contributions to the development of the country, the NCP founder said.

One of the tallest leaders of independent India, says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur joined fellow BJP leaders in congratulating veteran leader and former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani on being picked for the Bharat Ratna, saying that he had tears in his eyes.

“One of the tallest leaders of independent India who is known as a statesman, someone who expanded the BJP and the one who undertook Yatra for Ram Temple - the decision taken by PM Modi to confer the Bharat Ratna upon such a man, LK Advani has made crores of Indians very happy,” Thakur said speaking to ANI on Saturday.

The Union Minister said that conferring the prestigious award to one of the strongest proponents of the Ram Mandir movement at a time when the Ram Janmabhoomi temple has been inaugurated has made every Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker emotional. “People were overwhelmed. They remembered the time when they took bricks from their home to build the Ram Mandir. Today, the 500-year-long wait has come to an end. The majestic Ram Mandir has been built and the Pran Pratishtha has been completed. This has fulfilled the dreams of such leaders. Conferring the Bharat Ratna to such a leader who has inspired crores of workers has made us emotional. We have tears in our eyes and smiles on our faces,” the Union Minister said.

Speaking about his personal ties with Advani, Thakur said, “He (Advani) had been the I&B (Information and Broadcasting) Minister earlier; I am holding that post now. He has also been the Deputy Prime Minister. I have learnt a lot from him. I express gratitude to him and congratulate LK Advani.”

Opposition leaders congratulates former Deputy PM LK Advani on being awarded Bharat Ratna

Various leaders across the country congratulated him and said that the veteran leader has made a valuable contribution for country’s development. AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also extended his wishes to LK Advani and prayed for his long life.”Many congratulations and best wishes to senior leader Lal Krishna Advani ji on the announcement of the Bharat Ratna award. I pray to God that he always remains healthy and lives long,” the AAP convenor posted on X.

RJD leader Manoj Jha, too, expressed his happiness over the announcement.”I am very happy to share that LK Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our time, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our home minister and information and broadcasting minister as well. His parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights,” he said.This is the seventh Bharat Ratna awarded by the Modi government, since assuming power in 2014. The list also includes Karpoori Thakur, Madan Mohan Malviya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pranab Mukherjee, Bhupen Hazarika, and Nanaji Deshmukh.

TDP supremo and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also congratulated LK Advani on being awarded the nation’s highest civilian honour and said that his genuine warmth and affectionate nature leave a lasting impression on everyone.”Congratulations to LK Advani Ji on being awarded the nation’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna. Advani Ji has distinguished himself through exemplary hard work and devotion towards the nation. A scholar and statesman, he has made exceptional contributions to the country. I’ve had the privilege of working with him. His genuine warmth and affectionate nature leave a lasting impression on everyone,” Naidu posted on X.

BJP leaders, Union Ministers congratulate party stalwart LK Advani

As former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani was awarded Bharat Ratna, several Union Ministers, state Chief Ministers, and BJP leaders expressed their joy over the announcement and said that this is a matter of pride for the country as the veteran leader was one of the most respected statesmen of their times.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the decision to award Bharat Ratna to Lal Krishna Advani is a move to honour the decades of his service to the nation. “The decision to award Bharat Ratna to Lal Krishna Advani is a move to honour the decades of his service to the nation, commitment for the integrity of the country and setting high standards of morality in political life,” the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister wrote on X.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, sharing a personalised video address, saying the 96-year-old is a source of inspiration and that he played an important role in the expansion of the BJP. “Awarding Bharat Ratna to our source of inspiration Lal Krishna Advani is a proud moment for us and the entire country. He dedicated his entire life to the country and society...Atal Bihari Vajpayee and he played an important role in the expansion of the BJP,” Mr. Gadkari said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said, “Lal Krishna Advani is being honoured with the Bharat Ratna. This is a matter of pride for the country...”Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on his X handle dubbed the moment as joyous.”This is a very joyous moment for us that our guide and BJP’s veteran leader Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna,” Dhami said.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “The epitome of immense knowledge and integrity, Shri LK Advani ji is being conferred with the prestigious Bharat Ratna. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contributions have left an indelible mark on Indian politics and society. A well-deserved recognition for his lifelong dedication to serving the nation.” Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that with his political skills, administrative experience and development-oriented approach, Advani Ji laid the foundation of India’s future and remained engaged in nation building.”

Today the heart is very happy. The Government of India has decided to honor the mentor of all of us, revered Lal Krishna Advani ji, with Bharat Ratna. Revered Lal Krishna Advani ji’s entire life has been dedicated to the upliftment of the nation and society. With his political skills, administrative experience and development-oriented approach, Advani ji laid the foundation of India’s future and remained engaged in nation building. His penance, sacrifice, struggle and dedication are a nectar of inspiration for all of us. Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi by honoring revered Lal Krishna Advani with the country’s highest honour. Ji has given respect to crores of countrymen. Congratulations to the Prime Minister and the Government of India for this!” the senior BJP leader wrote in his post.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that Advani Ji created public awareness by taking out Rath Yatra with the aim of building a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. “It is a matter of great pleasure and pride to announce the Bharat Ratna Award to Honorable LK Advani, the patriarch who has made valuable contributions in the political and social fields by adopting the idea of intense Hindutva and his passion for the welfare and development of the common citizens of the country. Advani ji created public awareness by taking out Rath Yatra with the aim of building a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this honor by remembering Advaniji’s incomparable contribution after the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. This has to be called representative of our Indian culture. In the turbulent political environment during the Emergency and thereafter, through Jan Sangh and BJP, he played the role of a strong opposition keeping in mind the national interest. His contribution as the Deputy Prime Minister of the country will always be remembered. The friendship between Advani ji, who played the role of a guide for the young generation in politics, and Hindu heart emperor Balasaheb Thackeray ji was also unique. These two personalities with the idea of Hindutva and devotion towards Shri Ram were companions of positive politics. On the announcement of Bharat Ratna award, I congratulate and salute this sage-like personality,” Shinde wrote.

‘Matter of great happiness’

Congratulatory messages poured in from various quarters as BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister L K Advani’s name was announced as a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, on February 2.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement, Union Ministers and top leaders of the BJP and its allies said the award to Advani is “well deserved” and serves as a poignant acknowledgment of a “national hero’s life” devoted to the service of the nation.

LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, whose party is a BJP ally, extended “heartiest” congratulations to Advani and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the government conferring Bharat Ratna on the BJP stalwart.

“Under the leadership of the country’s illustrious Prime Minister, Honorable Shri Narendra Modi, it has been announced to confer ‘Bharat Ratna’ on the top man of Indian politics, former Deputy Prime Minister, Honorable Shri LK Advani,” Chirag wrote on X.

“For this, from the bottom of my heart, I convey my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to respected Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji. Many thanks and gratitude to Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji,” he added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed the Centre’s decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Advani.

“It is a matter of great happiness for us that BJP stalwart and our guide Sri Lal Krishna Advani ji is to be conferred the Bharat Ratna,” Dhami said in a social media post.

Describing Advani as a leading political figure of India and a pillar of the Ram temple movement, the chief minister said he is a powerful symbol of integrity and commitment.

“He has been an inspiration for all of us,” he said.

Dhami said his farsighted leadership and contribution to the country’s development as the deputy prime minister, home minister and information and broadcasting minister are unforgettable.

Leaders laud government

Several political leaders cutting across party lines in Karnataka welcomed the Centre’s decision to confer Bharat Ratna on veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani.

Former CM and BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa hailed the decision.

“If there is Ram Temple in Ayodhya today then it is because of Lal Krishna Advani. Advani was present when Babri Masjid was demolished,” he told reporters.

Mr. Yediyurappa said he was fortunate to attend the public meeting Advani had addressed during the demolition of Babri Masjid.

Everyone is happy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to bestow Bharat Ratna on Advani, he added.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy extended his greetings to the veteran BJP leader.

“Heartfelt congratulations to senior politician, BJP stalwart, and former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani, who has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Bharat Ratna,’ the country’s highest civilian award,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said on ‘X’.

“Thanks to the central government and Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for recognising and announcing this well-deserved award for a person of such high distinction. Advani is an inspiration to all, embodying loyalty, commitment, friendliness, and hard work in Indian politics. I extend my best wishes to him,” he added.

Pejavar Math seer Vishwa Prasanna Teertha in Udupi lauded the government’s move.

He called Advani a representative of value-based politics who maintained the dignity of the offices he held.

Vishwa Prasanna Teertha said Advani had led the Ayodhya Ram temple movement in the early 1990, which finally culminated in the temple coming up there, he added.

Advani’s contribution to nation-building is inspiring, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday spoke to BJP stalwart and former deputy PM LK Advani over the phone and congratulated him after his name was announced as a recipient of the Bharat Ratna.

Noting that Advani’s contribution to nation-building is inspiring, Mr. Kumar said he had the opportunity to work with him in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

“The CM extended his best wishes to Advani-ji for the central government’s decision to confer Bharat Ratna award to him. He spoke to Advani-ji over the phone and extended his heartiest congratulations to him,” said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Mr. Kumar said Mr. Advani is one of the most respected statesmen in the country.

“The contribution that Advani-ji has made to the country’s development and nation-building in various roles/capacities during his long public life is unforgettable and inspiring,” he said.

“I also got an opportunity to work with him in the Union cabinet during the tenure of former PM respected Atal Bihari Vajpayee. I learnt a lot from him,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award.

