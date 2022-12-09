Bharat Jodo Yatra to take a nine-day break

December 09, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - New Delhi

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will take a nine-day break in Delhi, halting for maintenance of 60 containers that house the Bharat Yatris on December 25 and resume the march on January 3, the Congress informed on December 9, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are taking a break because the 60 containers that we are using need upkeep. They haven’t had maintenance in the last 90-days. Also we have to service and equip them for the winters since we will passing regions which will have four to five degree Celsius temperature,” Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said.

Asked if Sonia Gandhi will join the yatra, the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said she is on a private visit to Rajasthan.

“She is celebrating her 76th birthday today. We all, the nation and the party, join in wishing her a long, healthy life...It is possible that she would join (the yatra) on the 12th (December),” Mr. Ramesh added.

On December 12, in Sawai Madhopur area, there will be ‘Mahila Shakti Padyatra’ when only women will walk in the yatra, Mr. Ramesh said.

Sonia Gandhi has joined Bharat Jodo Yatra only once till now. She walked alongside Rahul Gandhi in Mandya, Karnataka in October.

He also clarified that Mr. Gandhi, who is leading the yatra, is not boycotting the Parliament. He has been unable to attend Lok Sabha. “It is natural that when he is in Delhi, and Parliament is going on, then he will attend.” Mr. Ramesh dismissed allegations that Mr. Gandhi is running away from Parliament, saying he is listening to people’s problems during the yatra and when in Delhi, he will attend Parliament.

The Winter session of Parliament began on December 7 and will continue till December 29