Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Rajasthan's Baldevpura

December 11, 2022 08:49 am | Updated 08:49 am IST - Bundi

The yatra entered Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh on December 5

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra and others during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Bundi on December 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Baldevpura in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Sunday morning and will cover a distance of 13 km before leaving for Shimla to attend the oath-taking ceremony of his party government in Himachal Pradesh. Mr.Gandhi will cover the remaining 9 km of Yatra in the district this evening, AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

"The 95th day of #BharatJodoYatra started at 6 PM. After 13 KM walk this morning @RahulGandhi Will leave for Himachal. Congress President there @Kharge Will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Congress government along with Mr. He will come back in the evening for the remaining 9 KM padyatra," Mr. Ramesh said in a tweet.

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, a four-time MLA and chairman of the Congress' State election campaign committee, will be the new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, while Mukesh Agnihotri will be his deputy.

The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by senior party leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

The yatra entered Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh on December 5. It has covered Jhalawar and Kota districts before reaching Bundi and will proceed to Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts.  Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled State where the yatra has entered and will cover about 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.

The yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and has so far covered the five southern States of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, and then traversed through Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.  It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023, covering 3,570 km in 150 days.

