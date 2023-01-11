HamberMenu
Bharat Jodo Yatra | Rahul pays obeisance at Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara

The Punjab-leg of the yatra will start from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib and pass through Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna, Sahnewal, Ludhiana, Goraya, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Dasyua and Mukerian.

January 11, 2023 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST - Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab)

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Golden Temple during the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, in Amritsar, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Golden Temple during the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, in Amritsar, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib Wednesday, January 11, 2023 morning before beginning Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He sported a turban and wore a half-sleeved T-shirt to the place of worship.

Mr. Gandhi was accompanied by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and other party leaders.  

The Congress leader had on Tuesday offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar after concluding the Haryana leg of the march in Ambala district.

He reached Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib Tuesday evening and stayed for the night there.

Braving the harsh winters, a number of party workers had gathered here for the yatra.

According to the schedule of the Punjab-leg of the yatra, it will start from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib and pass through Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna, Sahnewal, Ludhiana, Goraya, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Dasyua and Mukerian.

A rally will be held at Pathankot on January 19 before the yatra enters Jammu and Kashmir.

The Gandhi scion will be walking three hours each in the morning and evening, covering 25 kilometers.

The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. 

