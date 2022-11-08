Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra | Congress worker dies of cardiac arrest

70-year-old Congress workers dies of cardiac arrest during the yatra.

Abhinay Deshpande Atkali (Nanded district)
November 08, 2022 13:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Krishna Kumar Pandey collapsed while walking along wth Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra between Degloor and Atkali, Biloli in Nanded district.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 70-year-old Congress worker, who was part of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra, has passed away after he suffered massive cardiac arrest in Maharashtra on November 8, 2022.

Krishna Kumar Pandey, a native of Nagpur, collapsed while walking in the yatra between Degloor and Atkali, Biloli in Nanded district.

“This 62nd morning of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Krishna Kumar Pandey, General Secretary of Seva Dal was holding the national flag and walking with Digvijaya Singh and me. After a few minutes, as is the practice, he handed the flag to a colleague and moved back. Thereafter he collapsed…,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Pandey was taken in an ambulance to a hospital where he was declared dead. “He was a staunch Congressman and used to take on the RSS in Nagpur. It is a most humbling moment for all the Yatris,” Mr. Ramesh said.

“As a mark of respect for Krishna Kumar Pandey, the second half of the yatra will pass through silently on Tuesday without usual music system that follows,” Mr. Ramesh said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Pandey’s body will be brought to the campsite at Atkali in Nanded district where last respects will be paid, he added.

The yatra entered Maharashtra on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Indian National Congress
Maharashtra
Bharat Jodo Yatra

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app