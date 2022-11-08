Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra | Congress worker dies of cardiac arrest

70-year-old Congress workers dies of cardiac arrest during the yatra.

70-year-old Congress workers dies of cardiac arrest during the yatra.

A 70-year-old Congress worker, who was part of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra, has passed away after he suffered massive cardiac arrest in Maharashtra on November 8, 2022.

Krishna Kumar Pandey, a native of Nagpur, collapsed while walking in the yatra between Degloor and Atkali, Biloli in Nanded district.

“This 62nd morning of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Krishna Kumar Pandey, General Secretary of Seva Dal was holding the national flag and walking with Digvijaya Singh and me. After a few minutes, as is the practice, he handed the flag to a colleague and moved back. Thereafter he collapsed…,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

Pandey was taken in an ambulance to a hospital where he was declared dead. “He was a staunch Congressman and used to take on the RSS in Nagpur. It is a most humbling moment for all the Yatris,” Mr. Ramesh said.

“As a mark of respect for Krishna Kumar Pandey, the second half of the yatra will pass through silently on Tuesday without usual music system that follows,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Pandey’s body will be brought to the campsite at Atkali in Nanded district where last respects will be paid, he added.

The yatra entered Maharashtra on Monday.