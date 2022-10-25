India

Bharat Jodo Yatra completes one-third of its journey, likely to reach Kashmir in February

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi enters Maktal in Telangana’s Narayanpet district on October 23, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi enters Maktal in Telangana’s Narayanpet district on October 23, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has completed one-third of its journey having covered 1,270 km in the past 48 days, and is expected to reach Kashmir, its end point, between February 20 and 25, Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday.

Mr. Ramesh said there have been seven rest days between the ‘padayatra so far and that the journey will resume on October 27 from Mahbubnagar in Telangana. It is expected to reach Nanded in Maharashtra on November 7. The 3,570-km long ‘padayatra’ started from Kanniyakumari on September 7. So far, it has cut across 18 districts in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read
Rousing reception to Rahul Gandhi in Telangana

“In Andhra Pradesh, the State government tried its best to put hurdles and prevent people from coming but Anantapur and Kurnool witnessed huge number of people coming out for the ‘yatra’,” Mr. Ramesh said.

“Our vote share is merely two per cent in A.P. but the huge response from people gives us the confidence that the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is realising what it sought to achieve when it was announced at Udaipur,” he added.

As the ‘yatra’ is currently on a three-day Diwali break, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come to Delhi and will be attending the event where Mallikarjun Kharge will assume charge as the party president.

Also Read
Watch| Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra passes the 1000 km milestone

Ahead of the break, all Bharat Yatris’, drivers and labourers working in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ camp received sweets, silver coin and a letter from Rahul Gandhi as Diwali gift.

In his letter, the former Congress chief said their faith in India’s true values will illuminate the path forward.

“We have walked hand in hand in the beautiful ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ - your faith, your belief in yourselves and in India’s true values will defeat hate and illuminate the path forward. Don’t talk, act. Don’t say, show. Don’t promise, prove. I wish you and your family a very Happy Deepavali,” Mr. Gandhi said in his letter to all ‘yatris’ and those working at the camp.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Indian National Congress
Rahul Gandhi
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 25, 2022 9:29:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/bharat-jodo-yatra-completes-one-third-of-its-journey-likely-to-reach-kashmir-in-february/article66053419.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY