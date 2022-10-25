Bharat Jodo Yatra completes one-third of its journey, likely to reach Kashmir in February

The ‘yatra’, which is currently on a Deepavali break, will resume from Mahbubnagar in Telangana on October 27

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has completed one-third of its journey having covered 1,270 km in the past 48 days, and is expected to reach Kashmir, its end point, between February 20 and 25, Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday.

Mr. Ramesh said there have been seven rest days between the ‘padayatra ’ so far and that the journey will resume on October 27 from Mahbubnagar in Telangana. It is expected to reach Nanded in Maharashtra on November 7. The 3,570-km long ‘padayatra’ started from Kanniyakumari on September 7. So far, it has cut across 18 districts in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

“In Andhra Pradesh, the State government tried its best to put hurdles and prevent people from coming but Anantapur and Kurnool witnessed huge number of people coming out for the ‘yatra’,” Mr. Ramesh said.

“Our vote share is merely two per cent in A.P. but the huge response from people gives us the confidence that the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is realising what it sought to achieve when it was announced at Udaipur,” he added.

As the ‘yatra’ is currently on a three-day Diwali break, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come to Delhi and will be attending the event where Mallikarjun Kharge will assume charge as the party president.

Ahead of the break, all ‘Bharat Yatris’, drivers and labourers working in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ camp received sweets, silver coin and a letter from Rahul Gandhi as Diwali gift.

In his letter, the former Congress chief said their faith in India’s true values will illuminate the path forward.

“We have walked hand in hand in the beautiful ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ - your faith, your belief in yourselves and in India’s true values will defeat hate and illuminate the path forward. Don’t talk, act. Don’t say, show. Don’t promise, prove. I wish you and your family a very Happy Deepavali,” Mr. Gandhi said in his letter to all ‘yatris’ and those working at the camp.