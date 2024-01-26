ADVERTISEMENT

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to resume on Jan 28 from Jalpaiguri

January 26, 2024 03:03 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - New Delhi/Siliguri

Party facing problems in getting permission for organising some public meetings as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on January 25, 2024. The yatra has taken a break on Republic Day. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has taken a pre-planned break after 12 continuous days and will resume on January 28 with a padyatra in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on January 26, 2024.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mr. Ramesh said, “After 12 continuous days in Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Cooch Behar in West Bengal, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has taken a pre-planned break from the afternoon of January 25th.” “The yatra will resume at 1400hrs on January 28th with a padyatra in Jalpaiguri, followed by a padyatra in Siliguri and a public address there. The night halt is at Sonapur in Uttar Dinajpur district,” he said.

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury welcomes Rahul Gandhi and other leaders as the the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ enters the West Bengal, in Cooch Behar, on January 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mr. Gandhi is undertaking the over 6,700-km Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai. The Yatra is currently going through West Bengal. It entered Cooch Behar on Thursday morning where Mr. Gandhi was accorded a rousing welcome by party workers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Assam Police book Rahul Gandhi for ‘violence’ during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said his party was facing problems in getting permission for organising some public meetings as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the State.

Speaking to reporters in Siliguri, Mr. Chowdhury said, “In some places, we are facing roadblocks as we are not getting permission to organise public meetings, citing exams. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has faced problems in the Northeast, including Assam, and now it is facing problems in TMC-ruled West Bengal as well.”

ALSO READ
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is about five pillars of justice, says Rahul Gandhi

The ruling Trinamool Congress, however, claimed that the administration in West Bengal is free of political influences.

“Adhir Chowdhury is responsible for the INDIA alliance falling apart in West Bengal. Secondly, all opposition parties conduct programmes in the state, nobody faces any problems. The administration must have taken the decision as there are board examinations in schools,” TMC MP Santanu Sen said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US