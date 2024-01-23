Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is about five pillars of justice, says Rahul Gandhi

January 23, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - Guwahati, New Delhi

Amid the war of words which erupted after the Assam government denied permission to the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter Guwahati, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the main idea of the yatra was to deliver “panch nyay” (five pillars of justice).

Addressing a press conference at Hajo, about 35 km from Guwahati, Mr. Gandhi said the five pillars of justice would give strength to the country. They are justice for youth, justice for women, justice for farmers, justice for labourers, and justice in terms of participation.

The Congress will put forward its programme for the five pillars of justice over the next month, he added.

Asked about a wave in Lord Ram’s name after the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya, Mr. Gandhi said, “It is nothing like that there is a wave...This is the BJP’s political programme and Narendra Modiji did a function and a show there, it’s good, but we have told you, we have clarity about our programme which is about five justices to strengthen the country.”

Talking about the Opposition Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Mr. Gandhi said that on one side, there was Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and on the other, there was the INDIA bloc which had 60% of the country’s votes. On the leadership issue and prime ministerial face, he said it would be discussed and decided after the Lok Sabha election.

Gearing up for polls

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will launch the party’s preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha election by addressing a workers’ convention in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The Telangana meeting is the first in a series of conventions that are being planned in several States during which Mr. Kharge will interact with State-level office-bearers of the party.

A State-level workers’ convention will be held in Uttarakhand on January 28 and in Odisha a day later. On February 3, Delhi will host such a convention, followed by Kerala on February 4, Himachal Pradesh on February 10, Punjab on February 11, Tamil Nadu on February 13, and Jharkhand on February 15.

“Our workers are the backbone of our party. For the 2024 election, INC will be holding State Level Workers’ Conventions in the coming few weeks in various States, where INC president Mallikarjun Khargeji will preside over meetings of office- bearers from the booth- to the state-level and further energise our dedicated cadre!” party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal had said in a social media post on January 16.

