GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assam Government most corrupt in India: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi slammed the ruling BJP and its ideologue RSS for "spreading hatred and looting public money"

January 18, 2024 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - Sivasagar (Assam)

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being greeted by locals during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Nagaland.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being greeted by locals during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Nagaland. | Photo Credit: PTI

Soon after Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Assam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 18 claimed that perhaps the "most corrupt government" in India is functioning in the State.

Addressing party workers at Halowating in Sivasagar district, where the march entered Assam from Nagaland, Mr. Gandhi slammed the ruling BJP and its ideologue Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for "spreading hatred and looting public money".

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP-RSS of attacking different cultures

"Perhaps, the most corrupt government in India is in Assam. We will raise the issues of Assam during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," he said.

Talking about Manipur, from where the march began, Mr. Gandhi said a civil war-like situation is in the hill State with ethnic violence going on since May 3 last year.

"The State is divided and the Prime Minister has not visited there. In Nagaland, a framework agreement (to bring about a solution to the Naga political issue) was signed nine years ago and people are now asking what happened to it," he said.

Countering BJP's statement that such marches will not benefit the Congress, Mr. Gandhi said last year's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' has changed the "political narrative" of the country.

"The BJP and RSS are spreading hatred and making one community fight against the other. Their only job is to loot public money and exploit the country," he said.

The 6,713-km-long march, led by the Congress MP, commenced from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate on March 20 in Mumbai. The Assam leg of the yatra will continue till January 25.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to cover 110 districts in 15 States.

Related Topics

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra / Assam / Indian National Congress / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.