Bharat Biotech’s Suchitra Ella says Covaxin lots dispatched to various States

New Delhi

14 May 2021 12:18 IST

Ms. Ella, however, did not provide details on the quantum of supplies.

Bharat Biotech on May 14 said it has dispatched COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to various States, including Gujarat, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Odisha.

The Hyderabad-based vaccine major, which has come under fire from the Delhi government over supply-related issues, said it has also dispatched the vaccine to Kerala and Uttarakhand.

“Covaxin goes to Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru & Bhuvneshwar. thank all our employees @ BHarat bio who worked thru the holy month of Ramzan...” Bharat Biotech Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella said in a tweet.

Advertising

Advertising

In a late night tweet on May 13, Ms. Ella said the much-in-demand vaccine was supplied to Kerala and Uttarakhand.

“Covaxin sent to Kerala & Uttarakhand. Thanq for the concern, many offered to help. Our work is highly stringent, realtime & technical,no work from home! All Our employees will be taken care of, won’t deter us from our mission! Let’s be thankful,helpful & hopeful always,” she tweeted.

Ms. Ella however did not provide details on the quantum of supplies.

On May 12, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Bharat Biotech had informed the State government that it cannot provide “additional” Covaxin doses to the national capital.

Responding to the criticism, Ms. Ella, in a tweet, said it was disheartening to listen to some States complaining about the company’s intentions regarding the supply of the vaccine.

She said that the company had already dispatched Covaxin lots to 18 States on May 10.