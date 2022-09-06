Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid vaccine gets emergency use approval

Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech Dr. Krishna Ella | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Bharat Biotech's recombinant nasal vaccine for COVID-19 has been approved by Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Tuesday.

“Big Boost to India’s Fight Against COVID-19! Bharat Biotech’s ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation,” Mr. Mandaviya tweeted.

This is the first intranasal vaccine for COVID-19 in the country.

The Minister further tweeted that this step will strengthen our collective fight against the pandemic. ``India has harnessed its science, research and development, and human resources in the fight against COVID-19 under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership. With the science-driven approach and Sabka Prayas, we will defeat COVID-19.’’