Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use approval for vaccine in Philippines

File photo of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin   | Photo Credit: Jothi Ramalingam .B

Bharat Biotech submitted on Thursday an application for the emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccines in the Philippines, Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo said.

Bharat Biotech, which has developed COVAXIN with the Indian Council of Medical Research, is the fourth vaccine maker to apply for emergency use in the Philippines.

