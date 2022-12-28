Bharat Biotech prices its nasal vaccine at ₹800 for private markets and ₹325 for governments

December 28, 2022 09:22 am | Updated 09:22 am IST - NEW DELHI

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech said on Tuesday that its nasally administered vaccine, iNCOVACC, would be available for public use from the fourth week of January and cost ₹800 for private markets and ₹325 for governments.

iNCOVACC will be rolled out as booster dose for those above 18 years of age, and is the world’s first intranasal vaccine for COVID-19 to receive approval for the primary two-dose schedule as well as a heterologous booster dose.

iNCOVACC was developed in partnership with Washington University, St. Louis, U.S., which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral-vectored construct and evaluated it in preclinical studies for efficacy. Unlike Covaxin, which was an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 virus, the nasal vaccine contains only a part of it, namely the spike protein, and is wrapped in a virus that is typically harmless to people.

Product development related to preclinical safety evaluation, large-scale manufacturing scale-up, formulation and delivery device development, including human clinical trials were conducted by Bharat Biotech. Product development and clinical trials were funded in part by the Government of India through the Department of Biotechnology’s COVID Suraksha Programme.

On Friday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said that inCOVACC had been approved for public use. Appointments for the booster shot can be taken via the COWIN website.