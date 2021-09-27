Bharat Bandh updates | ‘Bharat bandh’ today will be historic, says Bharatiya Kisan Union

27 September 2021 10:35 IST

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of over 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers' agitation, has called for an all-India Bharat Bandh. "As this historic struggle completes 10 months, SKM has called Monday [September 27] to be observed as Bharat Bandh against the anti-farmer Modi government,” the SKM had said in a statement. The bandh will be held from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. during which all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will be closed throughout the country, it said.

Here are the latest developments:

Kochi | 11:37am

Hartal near total in Kochi

The dawn-to-dusk "bandh' on Monday in support of the all-India lockdown under the aegis of the farmers' collective against the Union govermnets' farm laws, backed by various political parties, labour and trade unions, found its echo in Kerala with public transport coming to a standstill even as heavy rains lashed the district from early hours on Monday.

Schools and colleges are closed and no public transport vehicles are visible on highways. There are a few private vehicles on the roads, mostly two-wheelers. Hotels and business establishments are closed. The district has also seen about six to eight mms of rain per hour throughout the day on Monday, causing a big barrier to movement of people and vehicles.

Kerala State Transport Corporation schedules have been cancelled in the district. Sources in KSRTC Aluva depot, one of the busiest in the state, said none of the 37 schedules operated on Monday on account of the lockdown. - K.A. Martin

Kottayam | 11:34am

Hartal near total in Kottayam and Pathanamathitta

The nation-wide general strike called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has brought normal life to a halt in both Kotttayam and Pathanamathitta districts.

The public transport system has come to a complete standstill since the morning while the shops, commercial institutions and government offices too remain closed. The Mahatma Gandhi university, Kottayam, has postponed all examinations scheduled for the day.

Meanwhile, a few private vehicles could be spotted on the road. The long-haul services run by the Kerala State Road Transport corporation wound up operation by Sunday midnight. Braving the heavy rains that has lashed the region since Sunday midnight, members of various trade unions took out processions in support of the strike. - U. Hiran

Khammam | 11:26am

Cadres of Left parties stage protests braving rain in Telangana

Braving intermittent rain, scores of activists of the Left and other Opposition parties came out on the streets in Khammam and elsewhere in the district this morning in support of Bharat Bandh, buttressing farmers’ demand for scrapping of the Centre’s three farm laws.

Members of a host of unions and mass organisations representing farmers, labourers and people from various walks of life joined the protest organised by the Left parties in front of the new bus stand in the district headquarters town on Monday morning. Senior leaders of the CPI (M), the Congress, the CPI and the CPI (ML-New Democracy), the Telangana Rythu Sangham, the CITU, the DYFI, the PYL and a clutch of other mass organisations led the protest demonstrations in the town. - P.Sridhar

Thiruvananthapuram | 11:20am

Hartal near-total in Thiruvananthapuram

The dawn-to-dusk hartal backed by Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) has been near-total in Thiruvananthapuram during the early hours of September 27.

The hartal that was announced in response to a call for a nationwide bandh by Samyukt Kisan Morcha has remained peaceful with no untoward incident being reported from any part of the district thus far.

While public transport vehicles remained off the roads, few taxis, auto-rickshaws and private vehicles could be seen in various parts of the capital city. There have been no reports of their movement being obstructed by hartal supporters. Commercial establishments have remained closed. - Sarath Babu George

Delhi | 11:17am

Auto, taxis operate normally in Delhi; shops open

Autorickshaws and taxis plied normally and shops were open in the national capital on Monday, with their unions and associations extending only "in-principle support" to the Bharat Bandh called by farmers but deciding not to join the strike.

The auto, taxi unions and traders bodies said their livelihood has already been hit hard due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown so they were not joining any strike. - PTI

Karnataka | 11:15am

No Bharat Bandh in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi

There was no response to the Bharat Bandh in the coastal Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Monday.

Normal life was as usual with the public transport system operating as usual. The government and private offices, educational institutions and all commercial establishments remained opened.

Meanwhile, Raita, Dalita, Karmika Janapara Chaluvaligala Okkuta has said that it will block the National Highway 75 (Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway) at B C Road for some time in the noon. - K. Raviprasad

Belgavi | 11:13am

Members of farmers associations and Congress workers held protests in Belgavi

Response to the Bharat Bundh called by farmers organisations was lukewarm in Belagavi district. However, members of farmers associations and Congress workers held protests in several places.

Most government and private offices and shops and eateries were open in the morning. NWKRTC buses and private vehicles were running as usual. Schools and colleges remained open. Similar scenes were witnessed in Chikkodi, Gokak, Saundatti, Athani and other towns.

Farmers tried to stop buses from leaving the NWKRTC bus stand in Belagavi in the morning. This delayed departure of some buses. However, police dispersed them after some time. - Rishikesh Bahadur Desai

Delhi | 11:10am

Operations of trains under Northern Railways impacted

Operations of atleast 25 trains under Northern Railways impacted till now. "More than 20 locations are being blocked in Delhi, Ambala and Firozpur divisions. About 25 trains affected," Northern Railways said. - Yuthika Bhargava

Kerala | 10:48 am

LDF and UDF extend support to Bharat Bandh

The hartal called by trade union affiliated to LDF & UDF - led LDF and the opposition Congress - led UDF to extend support to the nationwide Bharat Bandh of protesting farmers has paralysed regular life in Kozhikode district .

Government and private offices, shops and commercial establishments , banks are remaining closed. Medical stores and milk booths are functioning.

Buses and autorickshaws are off the road. Only a few private vehicles especially two wheelers could be seen on city roads and on national highway.

The hartal which is being observed from 6 a.m. will end at 6 p.m. - Biju Govind

Bengaluru | 10:43 am

Bharat Bandh has little impact in Bengaluru

Bharat Bandh call given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha, seems to have had little impact on normal life in Bengaluru.

All businesses were open and public transport services, including autorickshaws and cabs, are functioning as usual. Most traders’ bodies and transport associations announced moral support to the bandh call, but refused to close businesses citing losses they have already incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Farmers and Kannada organisations have begun rallies from multiple points around Bengaluru – K.R. Puram, Mysuru Road, Maurya Circle – and are all set to converge at Town Hall by 11 a.m. from where they will proceed to a protest rally at Freedom Park. Police have detained farmer leaders and protestors at different points in Bengaluru, drawing the ire of farmers. - K.V. Aditya Bharadwaj

Karnataka | 10:37 am

More support for Bharat Bandh from Dharwad, Hubballi

The call for Bharat Bandh opposing and seeking repeal of farm laws has received support from various organisations in Dharwad and Hubballi. These have voluntarily come forward to extend support to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is leading farmers’ agitation at New Delhi borders for over nine months now.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Saturday, S.R. Hiremath, convenor, Samyukta Horata, Karnataka, a group of various organisations, said that farmers, businessmen, the general public and youth had extended their voluntary support.

Delhi | 10:34 am

Delhi Police tightens security at border points

The Delhi Police has beefed up security in border areas of the national capital in view of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions against the Centre's three agri laws on Monday. A senior police officer said adequate security arrangements have been made to maintain the law an order situation and prevent any untoward incident in the national capital during the bandh.

Patrolling has been intensified, extra personnel have been deployed at the pickets especially across the border areas and every vehicle entering the national capital is being thoroughly checked, according to the police. - PTI

Ghaziabad | 10:26 am

‘Bharat bandh’ today will be historic, says Bharatiya Kisan Union

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has described the increase in purchase price of sugarcane by the Uttar Pradesh government as a “cruel joke” and said Monday’s ‘Bharat bandh’ would be “historic”. “Yet another promise of the BJP government proved to be just a ‘jumla’,” said BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.

Describing the ₹25 per quintal hike as a strike “on the interests of farmers”, Mr. Tikait said farmers of western Uttar Pradesh would participate in the bandh called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha with renewed vigour and it would be a “historic” event.

New Delhi | 10:27 am

Rahul Gandhi voices support for farmers, slams govt as 'exploitative'

Expressing support for protesting farmers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the farmers' non-violent 'satyagraha' is still resolute but the "exploitative" government does not like this and that is why a 'Bharat Bandh' has been called.

The Congress has asked its workers, state unit chiefs and heads of frontal organisations to take part in the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions to protest against the Centre's three agri laws.

Posting rhyming lines in Hindi on Twitter, Mr. Gandhi said, "Kisano ka ahimsak satyagraha aaj bhi akhand hai, lekin shoshankar sarkar ko ye nahi pasand hai, isliye aaj Bharat Bandh hai (Farmers' non-violent satyagraha is resolute even today, but the exploitative government does not like this and that's why it is Bharat Bandh today)." - PTI