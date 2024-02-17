Bharat Bandh | SKM, trade unions declare nationwide strike a ‘big success’

February 17, 2024 12:22 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - New Delhi

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and ten Central Trade Unions (CTUs) claimed that the rural and industrial strike called by them on Friday was “big success.” Though reports from various States suggested that it was a mixed response for the call, the SKM and the CTUs said in separate statements that the struggles reflected the anger of farmers, workers, and the rural populace against the policies of the Centre.

They said the strike succeeded in bringing back the livelihood of people on the national agenda replacing the “communal” narratives ahead of the General Election.

“The strike action reflected the anger of the people against the brutal repression by the Narendra Modi Government and the BJP-led State government of Haryana on the farmers at Shambhu Border of Punjab who were marching to Delhi. One of the largest ever mass actions of the people in Independent India has helped to bring back the people’s livelihood issues on the national agenda just ahead of the forthcoming General Election to the Lok Sabha,” the SKM said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Punjab, the SKM said, the protests became almost a bandh, and in all other States and Union Territories shops, industries, markets and educational institutions, government offices remained closed in villages. “This massive action helped to fortify the farmer-worker unity across India and further advance it towards unity of the people up to the village and town level. This is the greatest achievement in the fight against the corporate-communal nexus under the patronage of the Modi Government,” it said.

The SKM said it had appealed Mr. Modi to be sympathetic and considerate to farmers who are suffering farm losses, distress, debt, unemployment, while farm labour suffers severe hunger, failure of treatment, and deprivation. “Now, in the name of talks, he is mocking negotiations by sending ministers to the agitators at Shambhu to fool the people and keeping the points and progress in the discussion ‘secret’ thus putting the farmers of the entire country in the dark. The SKM raises questions over the BJP’s policy of stubbornness towards solving basic problems of people and diverting their attention towards communal and religious disputes,” the SKM said.

The CTUs said coal, road transport, National Mineral Development Corporation, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, and several major industrial areas/zones went on strike. “The State government employees in many States were in action including strike in some of them. Those in banks and insurance sector, in electricity, telecom, steel, copper and oil sector among others, organised protests at work places as well as participated in the joint processions and meetings. The jute, cotton plantation workers in action with their demands. The Railway unions organised demonstrations outside railway stations in several areas and defence employees mobilised at factory gates,” the CTUs said in a joint statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT