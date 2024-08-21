ADVERTISEMENT

Bharat bandh: Dalit, adivasi groups launch nationwide strike today; JMM, Cong, Left extend support

Updated - August 21, 2024 08:12 am IST

Published - August 21, 2024 08:11 am IST

Dalit and Adivasi organisations have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on August 21 over their demand for stronger representation and protection for marginalised communities.

PTI

Image for representation | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) announced that they would extend support to the Bharat Bandh call given by various organisations on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) in response to the Supreme Court’s recent verdict on Scheduled Caste (SC) reservations.

Left parties also backed the call for the strike.

Supreme Court reservation verdict: Dalit-Adivasi groups in Kerala call for hartal on August 21

Dalit and Adivasi organisations have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on Wednesday over their demand for stronger representation and protection for marginalised communities.

The National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) has has taken an opposing view to a recent Supreme Court judgment by a seven-judge bench that, according to them, undermines the earlier ruling of a nine-judge bench in the landmark Indira Sawhney case, which established the framework for reservations in India.

JMM has asked its all leaders, district presidents, secretaries and district coordinators to actively participate in the 14-hour nationwide strike and extend their support.

“The recent verdict given by the Supreme Court on the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe reservations would prove to be an obstacle in the path of upliftment and strengthening of the SC/ST classes,” JMM general secretary Vinod Kumar Pandey said in a statement.

RJD state general secretary and media in-charge Kailash Yadav said that the party has decided to extend its support and participate in the day-long strike.

State Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha also said that the party has also extended support to the bandh call.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

