Bhangar turns violent again, vehicles torched, bombs hurled

Bhangar, which has been simmering with discontent over the setting up of a power substation in the past one year, witnessed violence again on Thursday.

A rally called by villagers under the banner of Committee for Land and Livelihood Protection precipitated the violence, with bombs being hurled and several vehicles set on fire. After the violence, locals blocked roads at various places as burnt vehicles lay scattered all around Bhangar.

While the villagers alleged that local Trinamool Congress leaders including Arabul Islam were behind the attack, the TMC leader blamed the villagers for the violence.

“We had announced that there will be a rally on Thursday. At about 12.15 noon, when the procession reached Ananthapur crossing, the villagers came under attack,” a villager who participated in the rally said.

Arabul Islam told reporters, “They wanted bloodshed so that they could put blame on the Chief Minister.”

Local MLA and West Bengal’s Minister for Food Processing Abdur Rezzak Mollah also blamed the protesting villagers, saying there was no police permission for the rally.

The development ended the brief lull in Bhangar, located in South 24 Parganas district. In January 2017, two villagers were killed in violence in the area. Those leading the agitation then were booked under several sections including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. They were granted bail in July 2017 after they had spent several months in prison.