Bhaker explains about pistol, hockey team presents signed stick as PM meets Olympics contingent

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who won a bronze in men's freestyle 57kg, was also seen posing with the PM with an India jersey with his signature on it

Published - August 15, 2024 08:55 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a group picture with Olympic medalists shooters Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, Swapnil Kusale, Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh during his meeting with Indian Contingent of the Paris Olympics 2024, in New Delhi on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a group picture with Olympic medalists shooters Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, Swapnil Kusale, Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh during his meeting with Indian Contingent of the Paris Olympics 2024, in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 15, 2024) met with the Indian contingent which returned from the just-concluded Paris Olympics with six medals with history-scripting shooter Manu Bhaker showing her pistol with which she won two bronze, at his residence here.

The Indian men's hockey team, which won its second consecutive bronze at the Paris Games, presented the PM with a stick signed by all the players. The players, including the just-retired PR Sreejesh and captain Harmanpreet Singh, were seen posing with the PM with the bronze medals on their necks.

Bhaker, who became the first Indian to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics, was seen explaining the PM about the pistol with which she shot down two bronze medals — in 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed event — in Paris.

Sarabjot Singh, who teamed up with Bhaker to win a bronze in 10m air pistol mixed event, also interacted with the PM, so did Swapnil Kusale who won a bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented with a hockey stick and Team jersey by hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh during his meeting with India’s men’s Hockey team of the Paris Olympics 2024, in New Delhi on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented with a hockey stick and Team jersey by hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh during his meeting with India’s men’s Hockey team of the Paris Olympics 2024, in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who won a bronze in men's freestyle 57kg, was also seen posing with the PM with an India jersey with his signature on it.

The silver medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is yet to return home as he has headed to Germany after the Paris Games to consult a doctor for his groin injury and a possible participation in the Diamond League Meetings in Europe.

PM Modi addressed the members of the Indian contingent and also interacted with some of them including shuttler Lakshya Sen.

Tokyo Olympics medallists Lovlina Borgohain (boxing) and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting) were also among the Paris Games participants who met the PM.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha were also present.

Earlier in the day, the members of the Indian contingent were present at the historic Red Fort where Mr. Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

