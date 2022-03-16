Bhagwant Mann to be sworn in as Punjab CM at Bhagat Singh's ancestral village

The decision to have swearing in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan was first announced on March 10, the day election results were announced.

Workers prepare the venue where AAP’s Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann will take oath as Punjab Chief Minister at Khatkar Kalan, the birthplace of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr near Jalandhar, on March 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The decision to have swearing in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan was first announced on March 10, the day election results were announced.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann is set to be sworn in as the the first Chief Minister of the party on March 16, 2022. Defying the tradition of conducting the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan, Mr. Mann and his cabinet colleagues will take oath at at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter ‘Shaheed-e-Azam’ Bhagat Singh.

"The golden rays of the sun have brought a new dawn today. Today the whole Punjab will take oath at Khatkar Kalan to make the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Baba Sahib come true," Mr. Mann tweeted in Punjabi on Wednesday.

The Punjab Chief Minister-designate, through a video message on March 14, invited the people of the State for his oath-taking ceremony to be held on March 16. He also urged the men to wear 'basanti' (yellow) turbans and women yellow 'dupatta' (shawl) on that day.

“I urge my brothers and friends to wear 'basanti' colour turbans and sisters to wear basanti 'dupatta'. We will turn Khatkar Kalan into 'basanti' colour that day,” the AAP leader appealed in the video message.

Over three lakh people are expected to attend Mr. Mann’s oath-taking ceremony. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior party leaders will also take part in the swearing-in ceremony.

Mr. Mann, who won from Dhuri Assembly seat, also urged the people to build a Punjab that Bhagat Singh had dreamt of.

Khatkar Kalan, in Nawanshahr district of Punjab has as a memorial of Bhagat Singh.