Bhagwant Mann tells Lok Sabha of pending dues of cane farmers

NEW DELHI

10 February 2022 03:07 IST

He also raises issue of compensation due to families of those who lost their lives in farmers’ protest

In the midst of the campaign for the Assembly polls in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief ministerial candidate, Bhagwant Mann put in an appearance in the Lok Sabha and raised the issue of sugarcane rates and timely payment of dues to the farmers.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Mr. Mann said that “According to the Sugar Act of 1966, sugar mills are expected to pay farmers within 14 days of buying their produce. If they don’t, they are required to pay interest on that payment. But in 2020, 2021-22, the fixed rate was ₹360 per quintal, the mills were buying for ₹335 per quintal and the ₹35 gap had to be given by the government. This ₹35 bonus is not being paid out. In Sangrur, we have arrears due to farmers of ₹1.25 crores from last year and ₹20 crore from this year. Sugarcane is an annual crop, so the loss is considerable. I also want to raise the compensation due to families of 743 farmers who lost their lives in the farmers protest”.

Sugar cane dues is an important issue in the poll-bound State of Punjab, the reason perhaps Mr. Mann took a campaign break to raise it in Parliament.

If sugarcane dues were on Mr. Mann’s mind, BJP MP Kanak Mal Katara who represents the largely tribal seat of Banswara raised concerns over conversion of tribals by missionary groups, and still availing reservations in jobs and educational institutions provided by the Constitution. “I ask that the government to intervene and ensure that those tribals who convert to Christianity do not get to avail reservations and other benefits that are accruing to tribals in Rajasthan,” he said.

Margani Bharat Ram of the YSRCP asked for the repeal of section 41(C) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act which, he said, allowed for easy bail for those accused of committing atrocities against SCs and STs and “defeated the core of the Act”.

“I request Social Justice Minister to repeal section 41(C) of the ST/ST Atrocities Act,” he said.