Bhagwant Mann quits Lok Sabha as he prepares to take over as Punjab CM

Punjab has given me a huge responsibility, AAP leader says in his farewell address

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann submits his resignation as a member of parliament to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in New Delhi on March. 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister–designate of Punjab, resigned his seat in the Lok Sabha on Monday as he has been elected MLA in the recently concluded Assembly polls in Punjab and is set to be sworn in as Chief Minister on March 16. Sporting a yellow turban, Mr. Mann said farewell to Parliament and his parliamentary colleagues with a lot of affection, including Shashi Tharoor(Congress) and Bhartruhari Mahtab (Biju Janata Dal).

He met Speaker Om Birla and tendered his resignation from the Sangrur parliamentary seat, which he has represented since 2014. He was the Aam Aadmi Party's only MP in the Lower House of Parliament.

On his last day in the House as an MP, Mr. Mann said he would be missing the House, and that "Punjab has given me a huge responsibility. I promise to the people of Sangrur that a bold voice for them will echo soon in this House."

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) won a massive victory in Punjab, winning 92 of the 117 seats, and Mr. Mann had been declared its chief ministerial candidate during the campaign. He will take the oath at freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's native village, Khatkar Kalan.

Mr. Tharoor tweeted a picture with Mr. Mann on Monday with the caption, "Parliamentary camaraderie: many Congress MPs came up to Bhagwant Mann to congratulate him on his election victory and appointment as CM. I had the pleasure of sharing his joy after five years of being seated in the same bench in the Lok Sabha in the previous term."