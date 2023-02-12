Bhagat Singh Koshyari resigns as Maharashtra Governor; La. Ganesan appointed as Governor of Nagaland

February 12, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - New Delhi

The President of India has accepted the resignation of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra, a release said on February 12. Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais will be the new Governor.

Last month, Mr. Koshyari said he had conveyed to PM Narendra Modi his desire to step down from political responsibilities while expressing that he wishes to spend the rest of his life reading, writing and engaging in other activities.

There has been much recent clamour by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for Mr. Koshyari’s resignation following the latter’s allegedly controversial remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji.

These other appointments were also announced today - Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim, Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand, Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam, Justice (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer as Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh, Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, Governor of Chhattisgarh appointed as Governor of Manipur, La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur appointed as Governor of Nagaland, Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Bihar appointed as Governor of Meghalaya, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Himachal Pradesh appointed as Governor of Bihar, Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh appointed as Lt. Governor of Ladakh

The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.