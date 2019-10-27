Bhagat Singh and comrades deserve Bharat Ratna, Manish Tewari writes to PM Modi

Congress Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari has asked the Centre to confer the India’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, to the revolutionary trio of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev posthumously.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev had inspired an entire generation of patriots by their unrelenting resistance to British Imperialism.

“I would like to draw your kind attention towards the fact that Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev inspired an entire generation of patriots by their unrelenting resistance to British Imperialism and later their supreme sacrifice on the 23rd of March, 1931,” he said in his letter dated October 25.

Mr. Tewari said the government should confer Bharat Ratna on January 26, 2020 and give them the title of supreme martyrs.

“It would be in the fitness of things that on 26th of January, 2020, all three of them are honoured with the Bharat Ratna. They are formally conferred with the honorific of Shaheed-e-Azam. The Chandigarh airport located in Mohali is named as Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Airport. This gesture would touch the hearts and souls of 124 crore Indians,” the letter read.

Earlier, All India Majlis-e-Ittehhad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi had suggested that that the revolutionary trio be conferred with the Bharat Ratna in response to the Maharashtra BJP’s suggestion to confer the award on Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and social reformer Savitribai Phule.

The BJP’s suggestion, made in the party’s Maharashtra manifesto ahead of the Assembly polls, had kicked up a political storm.

“Two letters to the British, one by Vinayak Damodar Sarvarkar asking for clemency, other by Bhagat Singh asking for death. Who should get the Bharat Ratna, you decide,” Mr. Tewari had asked in a tweet.