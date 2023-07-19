Best Web Series Award introduced at IFFI-Goa

July 19, 2023 06:07 am | Updated 06:07 am IST - NEW DELHI

Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said the “Best Web Series Award” at the International Film Festival of India-Goa would be presented beginning this year, to an exceptional web series for its artistic merit, storytelling excellence, technical prowess and overall impact.

“Beginning this year at the 54th International Film Festival of India, the award will be presented annually,” he tweeted.

Mr. Thakur said: “India is filled with exceptional talent; I encourage you to tell the story of a rising and aspirational New India - ready to lead the world, with a billion dreams and a billion untold stories! The Award will be given to an original web series on an OTT platform, originally shot and available in an Indian language.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said the award aimed to incentivise and create investment opportunities in India’s OTT sector, encourage content in Indian languages, recognise exceptional talent and foster growth & innovation of the OTT industry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT