Best tribute to Gandhi is to pledge to defeat majoritarian forces trying to kill his ideas: Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said the best tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary is to take a pledge to defeat the “majoritarian forces” in India that are trying to “kill his ideas“.
Leaders from across the political spectrum paid tributes to the Mahatma on his 72nd death anniversary and hailed his contribution towards building India.
“Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by communal, majoritarian forces because he wanted to build a united and secular India, in which everyone - irrespective of her faith - will live in peace & security, with equality and human dignity.”
“The best tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs Day is to pledge once again to defeat the majoritarian forces in India that are still trying to kill his ideas,” Mr. Yechury tweeted.
The Mahatma was assassinated here on this day in 1948.
