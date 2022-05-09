Besides cutting cost of treatment of poor, efforts on to rapidly increase number of doctors: Mandaviya

Making health accessible, affordable and patient-friendly is very important, says Union Health Minister

The Central government would work holistically in the health sector with synergy between preventive healthcare and modern medical facilities. Besides reducing the cost of treatment of the poor, efforts were on to rapidly increase the number of doctors , Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday while inaugurating a multi-speciality Outpatient and Inpatient (OPD/IPD) blocks at the Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and associated hospital, Delhi.

The new IPD Block will increase the bed strength of the LHMC from 877 to more than 1000 beds. The IPD Block houses an additional highly sophisticated CT scanner. The new OPD Block has additional facilities for holistic healthcare, including all medical and surgical specialities, Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy and Homeopathy.

Dr. Mandaviya stated that the States played a very crucial role in the implementation of any programme made by the Centre. “Making health accessible, affordable and patient-friendly is very important. Our efforts need to be in the direction of advancement of the nation; the nation should always come first”, he noted.

Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State, said it was important to note that better health facilities were not limited only to the treatment of diseases. They also encouraged and promoted social justice. “When the poor get affordable and quality treatment, their faith in the system gets stronger,” she pointed out.