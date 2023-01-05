Besharam Rang row: Bajrang Dal activists tear posters of Pathaan in Ahmedabad

January 05, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - AHMEDABAD

Ahead of the release of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan, a group of Bajrang Dal workers in Ahmedabad ransacked the publicity posters of the movie at Ahmedabad One Mall on Wednesday night.

According to informed sources, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) cadres removed a decoration created for the film’s publicity outside the Cinepolis multiplex, located on the upper floor of Ahmedabad’s largest mall in the posh Vastrapur area.

Angry activists vandalised the posters and cut-outs and hoardings while shouting slogans against the star cast of the movie.

It is not known whether the police have lodged a case against those involved in the incident.

The Vastrapur police visited the spot and detained five activists, who were released later.

It may be noted that the Gujarat VHP had earlier said it will not allow the screening of the film anywhere in the State, mainly because of the song ‘ Besharam Rang’, where Deepika is seen wearing a saffron dress while dancing with Khan.