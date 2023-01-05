ADVERTISEMENT

Besharam Rang row: Bajrang Dal activists tear posters of Pathaan in Ahmedabad

January 05, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - AHMEDABAD

Police have detained five activists who were released later 

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the release of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan, a group of Bajrang Dal workers in Ahmedabad ransacked the publicity posters of the movie at Ahmedabad One Mall on Wednesday night.

According to informed sources, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) cadres removed a decoration created for the film’s publicity outside the Cinepolis multiplex, located on the upper floor of Ahmedabad’s largest mall in the posh Vastrapur area. 

Angry activists vandalised the posters and cut-outs and hoardings while shouting slogans against the star cast of the movie. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It is not known whether the police have lodged a case against those involved in the incident.  

The Vastrapur police visited the spot and detained five activists, who were released later. 

It may be noted that the Gujarat VHP had earlier said it will not allow the screening of the film anywhere in the State, mainly because of the song ‘ Besharam Rang’, where Deepika is seen wearing a saffron dress while dancing with Khan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US