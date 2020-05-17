Berhampur woman kills drunk husband who tried to attack her

In a sad incident of domestic violence in the family of a poor rag-picker in Berhampur, a woman has murdered her drunkard husband.

Sunita Behera (35) was arrested by the Berhampur town police station on Saturday for killing Banamali Behera (37).

The death of the man and the arrest had left their five children including four daughters and a son helpless. According to police sources, the murder occurred at their residence on Friday night. Banamali used to collect and sell polythene waste. Despite poverty, he was addicted to liquor which led to frequent clashes in the family. Banamali used to beat his wife in an inebriated state.

On Friday, Banamali returned home drunk. It is alleged that he had tried to attack his wife with a grinding stone. But Sunita snatched it away and hit his head with it. As Banamali fell unconscious, Sunita took her profusely bleeding husband to the MKCG medical college and hospital where he was declared dead.

Initially, Sunita told the police that her husband had died due to the injury caused in an accident. But the medical report said he had been hit by a heavy object. Later during interrogation, she confessed to killing him in a fit of rage.