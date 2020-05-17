National

Berhampur woman kills drunk husband who tried to attack her

The death and the arrest render their five children helpless

In a sad incident of domestic violence in the family of a poor rag-picker in Berhampur, a woman has murdered her drunkard husband.

Sunita Behera (35) was arrested by the Berhampur town police station on Saturday for killing Banamali Behera (37).

The death of the man and the arrest had left their five children including four daughters and a son helpless. According to police sources, the murder occurred at their residence on Friday night. Banamali used to collect and sell polythene waste. Despite poverty, he was addicted to liquor which led to frequent clashes in the family. Banamali used to beat his wife in an inebriated state.

On Friday, Banamali returned home drunk. It is alleged that he had tried to attack his wife with a grinding stone. But Sunita snatched it away and hit his head with it. As Banamali fell unconscious, Sunita took her profusely bleeding husband to the MKCG medical college and hospital where he was declared dead.

Initially, Sunita told the police that her husband had died due to the injury caused in an accident. But the medical report said he had been hit by a heavy object. Later during interrogation, she confessed to killing him in a fit of rage.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2020 5:39:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/berhampur-woman-kills-drunk-husband-who-tried-to-attack-her/article31607566.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY