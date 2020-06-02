Berhampur miniature artist comes up with his tiniest chariot yet

Carving out a tiny 1 mm (height) by 1 mm (width) teak wood replica of the Nandighosh chariot of Puri’s Rath Yatra on Tuesday, miniature artist Satyanarayan Maharana (35) of Odisha’s Berhampur attempted to create something even smaller than a previous effort by him made but three days ago. On May 31, he had created a 1.3 cm-high miniature replica of the Nandighosh chariot.

The chariot replicas are attempts by him to break his own record. He was mentioned in the ‘India Book of Records 2020’ for his previous ‘smallest chariot’ measuring 3.556 cm by 3.302 cm.

He hopes to achieve a world record with his latest 1 mm-high chariot, the details of which can be seen only with a lens. “I will send its details to the authorities of record books for recognition,” he said.

He worked from morning till afternoon on Tuesday to make the latest miniature model, and his reddened eyes spoke of the toil behind the effort. “I have tried to add many details as possible to my miniature chariot, including its 16 wheels,” Mr. Maharana said.

“In the [previously made] 1.3 cm-high chariot, I had used tiny pieces of cloth for decoration, which is not possible with the 1 mm chariot,” Mr. Maharana said.

The famous original chariot is 13 metres in height.

In July 2019, Mr. Maharana created a 6.35 cm-high and 7.62 cm-wide replica of the same chariot, which weighed 8 gm. With that, he broke his previous record, set in 2018, with a 11.43 cm-high Nandighosh chariot made by him, which had fetched a mention in the ‘India Book of Records’.