Bengal’s stopping of essential goods vehicles to Bangladesh a violation of MHA orders, says Home Secretary

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha that the State government was stopping essential goods vehicles to cross over to Bangladesh during the ongoing lockdown. The lockdown was imposed on March 24 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter sent on May 5 says that the “unilateral action” of the State government will have larger implications for the Indian government with regard to its legally binding international commitments. “This act of the State government amounts to violation of the orders issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, as well as Articles 253, 256 and 257 of the Constitution of India,” the letter said

Compliance report

The MHA wrote to the State governments on April 24, directing them to allow cross land border transportation of essential goods through borders along Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh and sought a compliance report.

“I am constrained to say that we have not received the compliance report from the State government of West Bengal. Further, it has been reported that goods traffic through border crossings between India and Bangladesh, falling within the State of West Bengal, has still not resumed. As a result, a large number of trucks carrying essential supplies, bound for Bangladesh, are stranded at different border crossing points. A number of drivers of such vehicles, while returning from Bangladesh, have also not been allowed to cross the border, and are stranded in Bangladesh,” the letter said.

The letter adds that under Clause 12 of the new MHA guidelines on lockdown measures issued on May 1, “it has been clearly spelt that no State/Union Territory shall stop movement of cargo for cross border and trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.”

The letter directs the State government to allow cross land border transportation through Bangladesh borders without any further delay and sought a compliance report.

West Bengal shares 2,216.7 km border with Bangladesh.