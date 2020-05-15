National

Bengal to arrange 105 trains for migrants to return over one month

Schedule includes 27 from Kerala, 17 from Maharashtra and 10 from Tamil Nadu

West Bengal has arranged 105 trains to facilitate migrants stuck in different parts of the country, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

“Towards our commitment to helping all our people stuck in different parts of the country and who want to return to Bengal, I am pleased to announce that we have arranged 105 additional special trains,” she wrote on social media.

A schedule shared by the Chief Minister indicated that the trains will start after May 17 and will continue till June 15. The highest number of trains — 27 — come from Kerala, 17 will come from Maharashtra and 10 from Tamil Nadu.

Eight more deaths

Eight more deaths due to the COVID-19 infection were reported in the past 24 hours taking the number of causalities to 215. Six deaths were reported from Kolkata and two from Howrah. Of the 87 new cases, 31 were reported from Kolkata and 25 from the Howrah district. With 66 persons discharged from health facilities, the discharge rate has improved to 32.31%. The number of active cases has increased by 13 taking total to 1,394.

