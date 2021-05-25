National

Bengal post-poll violence | SC seeks response from Centre, State on plea to prevent exodus

Left wing activists protest against the State Government's alleged inaction towards post-poll violence in Kolkata. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Centre and West Bengal government to respond to a plea seeking directions to prevent alleged exodus of people due to "state-sponsored" violence and constituting an SIT to investigate and take appropriate action against culprits.

A vacation bench of Justices Vineet Saran and B.R.Gavai directed that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the National Commission of Women (NCW) be made parties in the matter after the petitioners said that they have taken note of situation of people in West Bengal.

The top court said the replies of the Centre and West Bengal be filed in the matter and listed the plea for further hearing in the week starting June 7.

Earlier on May 14, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited areas of Assam bordering the State and said it was a matter of shame that the people of West Bengal had to take shelter in adjoining States to escape violence.

“Nothing can be more shameful for us than people of West Bengal taking shelter in other States,” he told journalists in Siliguri.

Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
All India Trinamool Congress
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2021 1:34:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/bengal-post-poll-violence-sc-seeks-response-from-centre-state-on-plea-to-prevent-exodus/article34639956.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY