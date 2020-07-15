Bengal MLA Debendra Nath Ray death: BJP delegation meets President

Kailash Vijaywargiya. File photo

NEW DELHI

15 July 2020 03:44 IST

The body of Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Ray was found hanging from the ceiling of a verandah outside a shuttered shop near his home in Bindal village in North Dinajpur district on Monday.

A BJP delegation, led by its national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya, on Tuesday called on President Ramnath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking for a CBI inquiry into the death of Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Ray and demanding the dismissal of the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal.

The delegation included BJP MP Raju Bista and Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Das Gupta among others.

They told Mr. Kovind that Ray was murdered and that it was in a long line of political murders in the State.

“Democracy has been hanged in West Bengal. Political workers were being killed so far, and now elected leaders are being murdered and shown to have committed suicide. Anarchy prevails in the state, and its government has no right to be in power. We have demanded that the assembly be dissolved,” Mr Vijayvargiya said.