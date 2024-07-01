Bengal govt celebrates former CM B.C. Roy's birth anniversary with half-day holiday today

The West Bengal government is celebrating the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and eminent doctor Bidhan Chandra Roy, on July 1 with a half-day holiday for all its departments except the Revenue department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement, which stated that State government offices would close at 2 p.m. on July 1, was made on June 26.

National Doctor’s Day in India is celebrated on July 1 to honour the birth anniversary of renowned doctor B.C. Roy. The first Doctor's Day was celebrated in 1991 to pay tribute to Roy's contributions to the health sector in the country.

"Like every year, this year also on July 1, the State will celebrate 'Doctors' Day' to celebrate the birth anniversary of Bidhan Chandra Roy. On that occasion a half-day holiday has been also declared for government offices of the State," the official statement said.

The State secretariat on June 26 issued a circular in this regard.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.