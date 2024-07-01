Bengal govt celebrates former CM B.C. Roy's birth anniversary with half-day holiday today

The West Bengal government is celebrating the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and eminent doctor Bidhan Chandra Roy, on July 1 with a half-day holiday for all its departments except the Revenue department.

The announcement, which stated that State government offices would close at 2 p.m. on July 1, was made on June 26.

National Doctor’s Day in India is celebrated on July 1 to honour the birth anniversary of renowned doctor B.C. Roy. The first Doctor's Day was celebrated in 1991 to pay tribute to Roy's contributions to the health sector in the country.

"Like every year, this year also on July 1, the State will celebrate 'Doctors' Day' to celebrate the birth anniversary of Bidhan Chandra Roy. On that occasion a half-day holiday has been also declared for government offices of the State," the official statement said.

The State secretariat on June 26 issued a circular in this regard.