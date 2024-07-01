GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengal govt celebrates former CM B.C. Roy's birth anniversary with half-day holiday today

National Doctor’s Day on July 1 is celebrated on the birth anniversary of renowned doctor and former West Bengal Chief Minister B.C. Roy

Published - July 01, 2024 12:01 pm IST - Kolkata

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru (right) with former Chief Minister of West Bengal Dr. B. C. Roy, in 1954.

File picture of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru (right) with former Chief Minister of West Bengal Dr. B. C. Roy, in 1954. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

The West Bengal government is celebrating the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and eminent doctor Bidhan Chandra Roy, on July 1 with a half-day holiday for all its departments except the Revenue department.

The announcement, which stated that State government offices would close at 2 p.m. on July 1, was made on June 26.

National Doctor’s Day in India is celebrated on July 1 to honour the birth anniversary of renowned doctor B.C. Roy. The first Doctor's Day was celebrated in 1991 to pay tribute to Roy's contributions to the health sector in the country.

"Like every year, this year also on July 1, the State will celebrate 'Doctors' Day' to celebrate the birth anniversary of Bidhan Chandra Roy. On that occasion a half-day holiday has been also declared for government offices of the State," the official statement said.

The State secretariat on June 26 issued a circular in this regard.

