Bengal Governor raises issue of political violence, corruption in Republic Day message

Taking an swipe at the Trinamool Congress government West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday in his message to people on the eve of Republic day raised concerns over violence misuse of public funds.

“Violence is antithetical to Democracy. Let us resolve that in 2020 to have our State known for peaceful environment. The last few years on this count have been worrisome,” Governor message read.

In his message he also raised issues of non-implementation of Central government schemes Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and said that ₹4000 crore has not been made available to them. “I urge all concerned to take proactive steps so that they are not denied their due. We must end this injustice to farmers,” the Governor said.

The relations between Raj Bhawan and the Trinamool Congress government have been rocky since Mr. Dhankhar was appointed as Governor of the State. Trinamool Congress leadership including Chief Minister herself had targeted the Governor for his remarks directed at the functioning of the State. In his statement during the day, the Governor pointed out at “unwholesome instances” as far as public funds are concerted.

“Public funds are meant only for governmental purposes, and should not be conducted for furthering political objectives. We have seen unwholesome instances. We need to be reflective on this,” he said.