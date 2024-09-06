Bengal Governor dubs Aparajita Bill a ‘political gimmick’, seeks technical report

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Thursday (September 5, 2024) sought a technical report on The Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024 and dubbed the legislation a “political gimmick”, observing that similar legislations from other States were pending with the President.

Mr. Bose said the State government was duty bound to send a technical report before a decision is taken on giving assent to the Bill.

The Bill, which provides amendments to the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Adhiniyam and the POCSO Act, adding provisions of death penalty for different kinds of rape, was unanimously passed in the State Assembly on September 3. The legislation came more than three weeks after the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

“This is not the first time that the government has withheld technical reports and blamed the Raj Bhavan for withholding Bills. The Raj Bhavan admonishes Nabanna for misleading people to cover up the lapses of the government,” a Raj Bhavan source said.

According to the source, the Governor has pointed out that the Bill “appears a copy paste” of the similar Bills passed by Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh legislatures. Knowing fully well that these Bills are pending with the President, Mamata Banerjee is “threatening dharna only to hoodwink the people” of Bengal, the source said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that her party leaders and supporters will hold demonstration outside the Raj Bhavan if the Governor did not give consent to the Bill. Participating in the debate after tabling of the Bill, Ms. Banerjee had urged the Bharatiya Janata Party legislators to urge the Governor to give his assent.

“The Governor has expressed displeasure at such political gimmicks on such a sensitive issue ignoring the sentiments of the parents of the victim. The Governor has advised the Chief Minister ‘honesty is the best policy’,” the Raj Bhavan source said.

