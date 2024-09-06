ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal Governor dubs Aparajita Bill a ‘political gimmick’, seeks technical report

Updated - September 06, 2024 12:05 am IST - Kolkata

A Raj Bhavan source said the Governor has pointed out that the Bill “appears a copy paste” of similar Bills passed by Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh legislatures

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose addresses a press conference in Kolkata on September 5, 2024 on the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital doctor rape and murder case. | Photo Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Thursday (September 5, 2024) sought a technical report on The Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024 and dubbed the legislation a “political gimmick”, observing that similar legislations from other States were pending with the President.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bose said the State government was duty bound to send a technical report before a decision is taken on giving assent to the Bill.

Editorial | Death for rape: On Bengal’s Aparajita Bill

The Bill, which provides amendments to the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Adhiniyam and the POCSO Act, adding provisions of death penalty for different kinds of rape, was unanimously passed in the State Assembly on September 3. The legislation came more than three weeks after the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Stories

“This is not the first time that the government has withheld technical reports and blamed the Raj Bhavan for withholding Bills. The Raj Bhavan admonishes Nabanna for misleading people to cover up the lapses of the government,” a Raj Bhavan source said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the source, the Governor has pointed out that the Bill “appears a copy paste” of the similar Bills passed by Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh legislatures. Knowing fully well that these Bills are pending with the President, Mamata Banerjee is “threatening dharna only to hoodwink the people” of Bengal, the source said.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: The complete coverage

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that her party leaders and supporters will hold demonstration outside the Raj Bhavan if the Governor did not give consent to the Bill. Participating in the debate after tabling of the Bill, Ms. Banerjee had urged the Bharatiya Janata Party legislators to urge the Governor to give his assent.

“The Governor has expressed displeasure at such political gimmicks on such a sensitive issue ignoring the sentiments of the parents of the victim. The Governor has advised the Chief Minister ‘honesty is the best policy’,” the Raj Bhavan source said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Stories in this Package

Bengal Governor dubs Aparajita Bill a ‘political gimmick’, seeks technical report

Shiv Sahay Singh
You're in this story

Kolkata doctor's rape-murder: Police offered us money, say parents of R.G. Kar victim

Shiv Sahay Singh

Aparajita Bill passed by Bengal a knee-jerk reaction, say experts

Shiv Sahay Singh

West Bengal passes Aparajita Women and Child Bill for stringent punishment in cases of sexual assault

Shiv Sahay Singh

Artists in Bengal to return government awards in support of doctors’ protests

Shrabana Chatterjee

Former principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh sent to 8-day police custody

ANI

Kolkata, in protest mode, gives unexpected boost to tram enthusiasts fighting a losing battle

Bishwanath Ghosh

CBI arrests R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital’s ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, 3 others over corruption allegations

Shiv Sahay Singh

Trinamool leaders issue threats to R.G. Kar protestors following Mamata Banerjee’s ‘hiss’ advice

Moyurie Som

Kolkata rape-murder protest: TMC issues circular to boycott three TV channels

The Hindu Bureau

Kolkata rape and murder: Protests shift to Lalbazar and West Bengal Assembly

Shiv Sahay Singh

Doctor's rape-murder: Night-long sit-in held in Kolkata

PTI

Video surfaces of crowd at R.G. Kar Hospital seminar room, police say crime scene not tampered with

Moyurie Som, Shrabana Chatterjee

West Bengal police anticipate large-scale violence at march demanding Mamata’s resignation

Shiv Sahay Singh

Watch: Kolkata rape-murder case: What the Supreme Court said on Day 2 of hearing

Aaratrika Bhaumik

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Doctors call off strike as Supreme Court brokers peace

Krishnadas Rajagopal

Kolkata rape and murder case: Mamata writes to PM Modi for central law on sex assault, speedy trials

Shiv Sahay Singh

Letter sent by Governor Ananda Bose after meeting murdered doctor's parents not received by CMO: Raj Bhavan

PTI

Need laws that mandate conviction in rape cases within 50 days: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

PTI

Federation of All India Medical Association calls off 11-day strike

Bindu Shajan Perappadan

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Three officials of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital transferred amid protests

PTI

Watch: Kolkata rape and murder case: What the Supreme Court said

Aaratrika Bhaumik

Kolkata rape and murder case: SC says incident final straw, forms task force to frame protocol for doctors’ safety

Krishnadas Rajagopal

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Indian Medical Association announces 24-hour closure of several services from 6 a.m. on August 17

Bindu Shajan Perappadan

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Violence erupts at R.G. Kar Hospital during ‘Reclaim the Night’ march

Shrabana Chatterjee

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Resident doctors continue strike, demand safe work environment

Bindu Shajan Perappadan

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Accused was addicted to violent porn, says Police

PTI

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Mamata gives police 7 days to crack the case

Shiv Sahay Singh

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: RG Kar Medical College principal resigns

The Hindu Bureau

After raping and murdering doctor, accused went to sleep, washed his clothes: Kolkata Police

PTI

Accused in doctor's murder case arrested; West Bengal CM vows to seek death penalty

PTI

Kolkata doctor’s murder: Civic police volunteer of Kolkata Police arrested

Shiv Sahay Singh

One arrested in connection with alleged rape, murder of doctor in Kolkata’s medical college

Moyurie Som

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US