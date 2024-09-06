GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengal Governor dubs Aparajita Bill a ‘political gimmick’, seeks technical report

A Raj Bhavan source said the Governor has pointed out that the Bill “appears a copy paste” of similar Bills passed by Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh legislatures

Updated - September 06, 2024 12:05 am IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose addresses a press conference in Kolkata on September 5, 2024 on the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital doctor rape and murder case.

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose addresses a press conference in Kolkata on September 5, 2024 on the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital doctor rape and murder case. | Photo Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Thursday (September 5, 2024) sought a technical report on The Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024 and dubbed the legislation a “political gimmick”, observing that similar legislations from other States were pending with the President.

Mr. Bose said the State government was duty bound to send a technical report before a decision is taken on giving assent to the Bill.

Editorial | Death for rape: On Bengal’s Aparajita Bill

The Bill, which provides amendments to the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Adhiniyam and the POCSO Act, adding provisions of death penalty for different kinds of rape, was unanimously passed in the State Assembly on September 3. The legislation came more than three weeks after the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Related Stories

“This is not the first time that the government has withheld technical reports and blamed the Raj Bhavan for withholding Bills. The Raj Bhavan admonishes Nabanna for misleading people to cover up the lapses of the government,” a Raj Bhavan source said.

According to the source, the Governor has pointed out that the Bill “appears a copy paste” of the similar Bills passed by Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh legislatures. Knowing fully well that these Bills are pending with the President, Mamata Banerjee is “threatening dharna only to hoodwink the people” of Bengal, the source said.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: The complete coverage

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that her party leaders and supporters will hold demonstration outside the Raj Bhavan if the Governor did not give consent to the Bill. Participating in the debate after tabling of the Bill, Ms. Banerjee had urged the Bharatiya Janata Party legislators to urge the Governor to give his assent.

“The Governor has expressed displeasure at such political gimmicks on such a sensitive issue ignoring the sentiments of the parents of the victim. The Governor has advised the Chief Minister ‘honesty is the best policy’,” the Raj Bhavan source said.

Published - September 06, 2024 12:04 am IST

Related Topics

West Bengal / sexual assault & rape / laws

Collection - 33 stories

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose addresses a press conference in Kolkata on September 5, 2024 on the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital doctor rape and murder case.
Bengal Governor dubs Aparajita Bill a ‘political gimmick’, seeks technical report
Shiv Sahay Singh
You're in this story
People during a candlelight march in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, on September 4, 2024.
Kolkata doctor's rape-murder: Police offered us money, say parents of R.G. Kar victim
Shiv Sahay Singh
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during a session of the state Legislative Assembly, in Kolkata, Tuesday, September 3, 2024. The Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024 was passed during the session. File
Aparajita Bill passed by Bengal a knee-jerk reaction, say experts
Shiv Sahay Singh
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks in the Assembly in Kolkata on September 3, 2024.
West Bengal passes Aparajita Women and Child Bill for stringent punishment in cases of sexual assault
Shiv Sahay Singh
West Bengal Junior Doctor’s Front holds protest march demanding immediate resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal against R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape murder case, in Kolkata on September 2, 2024.
Artists in Bengal to return government awards in support of doctors’ protests
Shrabana Chatterjee
Former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s principal Sandip Ghosh being taken to Alipore Judges District and Session Court in connection with RG Kar Medical College and Hospital financial irregularities case, in Kolkata on Tuesday (September 3, 2024)
Former principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh sent to 8-day police custody
ANI
A protest by Calcutta Tram Users’ Association, in Kolkata.
Kolkata, in protest mode, gives unexpected boost to tram enthusiasts fighting a losing battle
Bishwanath Ghosh
Former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh after he was arrested by CBI in connection with the alleged financial misconduct at the establishment, in Kolkata, on September 02, 2024.
CBI arrests R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital’s ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, 3 others over corruption allegations
Shiv Sahay Singh
West Bengal Junior Doctor’s Front holds protest march demanding immediate resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal against RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape & murder case, in Kolkata on September 2, 2024
Trinamool leaders issue threats to R.G. Kar protestors following Mamata Banerjee’s ‘hiss’ advice
Moyurie Som
An art depicting ‘We Want Justice’ painted on the road during the ongoing protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case, outside SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Sunday.
Kolkata rape-murder protest: TMC issues circular to boycott three TV channels
The Hindu Bureau
A sticker calling for justice is seen on the arm of a colleague of the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered inside the premises of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. File
Kolkata rape and murder: Protests shift to Lalbazar and West Bengal Assembly
Shiv Sahay Singh
Actor Swastika Mukherjee with activists during an overnight sit-in dharna after a protest rally demanding justice for a trainee doctor who was raped-murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, at Kolkata, on September 1, 2024.
Doctor's rape-murder: Night-long sit-in held in Kolkata
PTI
Security personnel stand guard as CBI officials conducting a probe into a corruption case at RG Kar College and Hospital, in Kolkata, on August 25, 2024.
Video surfaces of crowd at R.G. Kar Hospital seminar room, police say crime scene not tampered with
Moyurie Som, Shrabana Chatterjee
West Bengal police said no individual or organisation has sought permission to hold such a rally on August 27.
West Bengal police anticipate large-scale violence at march demanding Mamata’s resignation
Shiv Sahay Singh
Watch: Kolkata rape-murder case: What the Supreme Court said on Day 2 of hearing
Aaratrika Bhaumik
A three-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra commences the hearing on Kolkata RG Kar Medical College and Hospital doctor rape-murder case and related issues, at the Supreme Court, in New Delhi on Thursday (August 22, 2024).
Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Doctors call off strike as Supreme Court brokers peace
Krishnadas Rajagopal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. FIle
Kolkata rape and murder case: Mamata writes to PM Modi for central law on sex assault, speedy trials
Shiv Sahay Singh
File picture of West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose.
Letter sent by Governor Ananda Bose after meeting murdered doctor's parents not received by CMO: Raj Bhavan
PTI
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said the country needs laws that mandate conviction in rape cases within 50 days
Need laws that mandate conviction in rape cases within 50 days: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee
PTI
Doctors of Ram Manohar Lohia hospital watch live stream of Supreme Court hearing in New Delhi on August 22, 2024.
Federation of All India Medical Association calls off 11-day strike
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
A banner hung by junior doctors at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the hospital, in Kolkata, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Three officials of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital transferred amid protests
PTI
Watch: Kolkata rape and murder case: What the Supreme Court said
Aaratrika Bhaumik
Observing that the safety and well-being of doctors is a matter of national interest, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, constituted a 10-member National Task Force.
Kolkata rape and murder case: SC says incident final straw, forms task force to frame protocol for doctors’ safety
Krishnadas Rajagopal
Doctors stage a nationwide strike and protest to demanding justice for the woman PG trainee doctor who was found raped and murdered in West Bengal, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on August 16, 2024.
Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Indian Medical Association announces 24-hour closure of several services from 6 a.m. on August 17
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Unidentified miscreants entered the premises of State-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata shortly after midnight on August 15, 2024, and vandalised portions of the medical facility.
Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Violence erupts at R.G. Kar Hospital during ‘Reclaim the Night’ march
Shrabana Chatterjee
PGI doctors join a human chain in Chandigarh on August 14, 2024 during a protest against rape and murder of trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College.
Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Resident doctors continue strike, demand safe work environment
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Police produce R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case accused Sanjoy Roy at Sealdah Court in Kolkata. File.
Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Accused was addicted to violent porn, says Police
PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File
Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Mamata gives police 7 days to crack the case
Shiv Sahay Singh
Doctors stage a protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, at AIIMS, in New Delhi on August 12, 2024.
Kolkata doctor rape and murder: RG Kar Medical College principal resigns
The Hindu Bureau
Doctors protesting at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 11, 2024 against the rape and murder of a female doctor
After raping and murdering doctor, accused went to sleep, washed his clothes: Kolkata Police
PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File.
Accused in doctor's murder case arrested; West Bengal CM vows to seek death penalty
PTI
The accused, arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, is escorted out of a Kolkata Court on August 10, 2024.
Kolkata doctor’s murder: Civic police volunteer of Kolkata Police arrested
Shiv Sahay Singh
Junior doctors across hospitals and medical colleges protest against the alleged lack of safety of female medical staff on hospital premises. 
One arrested in connection with alleged rape, murder of doctor in Kolkata’s medical college
Moyurie Som

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.